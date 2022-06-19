Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $1.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 307,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 231,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 130,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

