Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $22.27 million and approximately $951,648.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.95 or 0.01968498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126212 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00094966 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

