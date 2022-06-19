Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($147.92) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($189.58) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of AIR stock opened at €94.12 ($98.04) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a one year high of €99.97 ($104.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.33.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

