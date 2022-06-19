Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Shares of ABNB opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $92.09 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,934 shares of company stock valued at $142,275,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

