Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.