Aeternity 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.09 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 401,856,084 coins and its circulating supply is 356,035,140 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

