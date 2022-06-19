Advisory Resource Group Sells 1,632 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisory Resource Group lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

