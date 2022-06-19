Advisory Resource Group Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,137,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,582,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 164,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

