Advisory Resource Group Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.