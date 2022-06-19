Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 6,866 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $11,330,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,780,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,430,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,758,483 shares of company stock valued at $100,235,383. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

