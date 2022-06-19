Advisory Resource Group Purchases 7,264 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.