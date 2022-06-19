Advisory Resource Group Purchases 197 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

