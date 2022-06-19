Advisory Resource Group Purchases 137 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Gartner were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $230.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.88 and its 200 day moving average is $286.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.80.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

