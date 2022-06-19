Advisory Resource Group Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $47.23 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

