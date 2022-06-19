Advisory Resource Group Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Resource Group raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

