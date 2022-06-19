Advisory Resource Group Has $6.87 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,715 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group owned 1.48% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,034.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 8,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $90.63.

