Advisory Resource Group Acquires 256 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,087.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 55,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,782 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 298,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

