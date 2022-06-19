Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Advent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.