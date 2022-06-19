Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Advent Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

