Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 3,460 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

