Adirondack Trust Co. Invests $30,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $8,490,982. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

