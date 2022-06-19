Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1,686.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

