ACG Wealth Takes $3.79 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,985 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,746,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.19) to GBX 2,860 ($34.71) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $61.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

