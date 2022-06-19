ACG Wealth Sells 5,380 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after buying an additional 70,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after buying an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,845,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.25 and a twelve month high of $167.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.31.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

