ACG Wealth Sells 10,952 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

