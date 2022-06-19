ACG Wealth Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $78.36 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

