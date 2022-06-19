ACG Wealth Purchases 4,507 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $107.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

