ACG Wealth Has $8.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,569,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

