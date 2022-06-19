ACG Wealth Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average of $227.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

