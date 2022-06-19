ACG Wealth Has $4.67 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $239.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.17 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.70.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.55.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.