ACG Wealth Has $3.17 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

