ACG Wealth Has $2.23 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 708,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 192,326 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

UPS stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.