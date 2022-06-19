ACG Wealth Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

DVY opened at $113.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

