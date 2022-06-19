ACENT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $238,552.00 (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $2.22 million and $238,552.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.56 or 0.99983653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00121853 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

