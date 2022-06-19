Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.07.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $275.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.97. Accenture has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Trust increased its holdings in Accenture by 34.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 21,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Accenture by 27.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.