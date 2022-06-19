AC Immune’s (ACIU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 146,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,170. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $217.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune (Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.