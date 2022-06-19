Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QCOM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.36 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

