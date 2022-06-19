Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

