Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 3,220 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 281.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $300.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.18 and its 200-day moving average is $285.22. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

