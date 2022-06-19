Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

