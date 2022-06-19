Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:AWP opened at $4.72 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
