Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AWP opened at $4.72 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 103,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

