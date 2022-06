Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AEF opened at $5.54 on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

