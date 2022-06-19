AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 12.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

