Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

NYSE ABT opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

