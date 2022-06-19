Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

