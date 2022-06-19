AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 3.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

