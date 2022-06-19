AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

