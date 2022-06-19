AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.91 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

