562 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $319.81 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.