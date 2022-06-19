3,141 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

