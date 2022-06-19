2,966 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,966 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $446.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.25 and its 200 day moving average is $523.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $380.30 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

